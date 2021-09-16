Turkmenistan applies to join WTO as observer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has applied to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) as an observer, Trend reports with reference to Khabar 24 Kazakh digital information TV channel.

According to the information, the corresponding decree was signed by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It is reported that following the procedures for joining the WTO, this issue will be considered during the next meeting of the General Council of the organization.

It is noted that Ashgabat is confident that obtaining observer status in the WTO will help the development of the country's national economy.

In October last year, a meeting of the Government Commission to study issues related to Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was held. During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail all points of the draft plan of joint actions of Turkmenistan and the WTO and considered issues related to the adoption of this document.

The parties also exchanged views on the draft Action Plan for the development of a Memorandum on the foreign trade regime of Turkmenistan, prepared as part of the technical support of the Asian Development Bank.

Then the Turkmen side proposed in the near future to organize a round table dedicated to the acquisition of the observer status in the WTO by Turkmenistan.

