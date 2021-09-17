Presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss development of co-op in several areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon discussed the development of cooperation in several areas, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

According to the information, during the visit of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan to participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the current state and prospects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan were discussed.

Rahmon said that the agreements reached in the course of bilateral negotiations will further strengthen friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Also, during the meeting, the parties discussed the development of relations in promising areas of industry, agriculture, transport and communications, the use of the potential of the Turkmenbashi seaport for the transportation of goods from Tajikistan, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Separately, the heads of state touched upon the difficult political and military situation in Afghanistan and spoke for the earliest possible normalization of the situation in that country.

President Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tajikistan to participate as a guest of honor at the SCO summit. It is noted that during the visit, the heads of state are expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings.

