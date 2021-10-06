Turkmenistan, Romania talk implementation of Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Farida Nuri - Trend:

The Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and Romania considered the implementation of the Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport corridor, which has large reserve capacities for development, Trend reports citing Turkmen media.

According to the information, online consultations were held at the level of heads of departments of foreign affairs agencies on plans for cooperation in the field of education and trade.

Also, the ministries discussed issues of increasing bilateral trade turnover, including the introduction of items and programs into the legal framework of cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that Romania purchased various products from Turkmenistan for more than 100 million euros.