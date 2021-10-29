“Ashgabat-Tedjen” section of “Ashgabat-Turkmenabad” autobahn solemnly put into operation in Turkmenistan

On October 29, 2021, in participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the 203 kilometer long “Ashgabat-Tedjen” section of the “Ashgabat-Turkmenabad” autobahn was solemnly put into operation.

The members of the Government of Turkmenistan, high-level foreign guests, in particular Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), regional and country representatives of the Islamic Bank of Development, Asian Bank of Development, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Vice-President of the company “Hyundai Corporation”, heads of the Associations of road transportation of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey took part in the event.

New autobahn “Ashgabat-Turkmenabad” is a grandiose road and logistics project aimed at integration of the transport section of the country into regional and international network of highly developed transit corridors.

During the event President of Turkmenistan delivered a solemn speech in honor of the opening of “Ashgabat-Tedjen” section of the autobahn till Turkmenabad.

The Leader of the Nation noted, that Turkmenistan pays huge attention to the cooperation with international organizations in this direction. Thus, the implementation and effective functioning of transport and logistics highways, the implementation of multilateral projects in the field of coordination of all modes of transport is one of the important components of cooperation with the United Nations Organization, in particular in the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which are tirelessly applied in the working out of the national development programs of Turkmenistan.

Within the framework of the celebration, the Regional Director of the Austrian “VCE Vienna Consulting Engineers ZT GmbH” company solemnly announced the presentation of the International Certificate confirming the compliance of the new road with international quality standards in the design and implementation of high-speed highways. Also, the relevant documents were presented, confirming the high quality and safety of the new mega-facility.

At the end of the ceremony of the presentation of documents, President of Turkmenistan went to the “Ashgabat-Turkmenabad” autobahn administrative building Control Center where he was acquainted with technological features of security systems, monitoring and technical equipment of the site being commissioned.

Then, the first electronic payment card (transponder) was presented to the Head of State. The President gave his blessing for the commissioning of the new section of the autobahn and went to Tedjen in his car. On the 21st kilometer of the section, the Leader of the Nation tested the road on a “KAMAZ” truck and then continued his way in his car.

Stopping at the “Artyk” crossroads located on the 100th kilometer of the autobahn, President of Turkmenistan got acquainted with the technical and architectural equipment of the shopping and entertainment center and left a memorable entry in the Book of Honorary Guests.

As the people say, the construction of the new roads, bridges and corridors is a good deed, from time immemorial, considered one of the sacred deeds.

In our country, under the wise leadership of the President of Turkmenistan important steps are being taken in implementation of large-scale projects in the sphere of transport and logistics, as well as in expansion of transit capacity in the framework of transport diplomacy which is an inseparable part of state policy of Turkmenistan.

At the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan in 2014, 2015, 2017 years the United Nations General Assembly had unanimously adopted resolutions in the field of sustainable transport. In 2021 on the 75th session of the UN General Assembly the resolution “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve stable and reliable international transport for sustainable development during and after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic” was also adopted.

Today, solemnly putting into operation the 203-kilometer section “Ashgabat-Tedjen” of the “Ashgabat-Turkmenabad” autobahn, Turkmenistan has once again confirmed its reputation as a reliable partner in the formation and development of large-scale transport and communication systems.