USAID aims to increase economic activity in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) plans to significantly increase economic activity in Turkmenistan through the implementation of a new trade facilitation project in Central Asia, told Trend.

"USAID has officially launched a project aimed at trade cooperation between Central Asian countries. In addition to Turkmenistan, USAID will hold regional events in four more Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan," the organization said.

The expansion of Turkmenistan's trade relations with the rest of the Central Asian region will lead to a significant increase in economic activity in this country.

In addition to supporting Central Asian countries to increase regional trade, USAID projects are also helping to improve the management of natural resources at this stage.

The USAID is the highest federal agency of the US government in the field of assistance abroad.