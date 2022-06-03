Turkmenistan and Iran intend to develop cooperation in transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hadjiev met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari in the Iranian capital Tehran, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan website.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of expanding economic cooperation, in particular, in the fields of transport, transit and energy.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan stressed the need to increase trade relations and cooperation for further expansion of ties between the countries.

At the same time, Safari expressed the readiness of the Iranian side to simplify transportation along the North-South Transport Corridor.

Furthermore, he noted that Iran is interested in increasing cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of oil, electricity and gas exchange.