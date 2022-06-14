New ADB Country Director arrives in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) new Country Director for Turkmenistan, Artur Andrysiak, has arrived in Ashgabat following his appointment last month, Trend reports citing the Bank.

As country director, Artur Andrysiak will oversee ADB’s local operations as well as the development of a new partnership strategy that will build on efforts to help the country diversify its economy and achieve its development objectives.

According to the new director, ADB hopes to continue to provide assistance in a wide range of sectors, including transport, energy, health, education, agriculture, and rural development, as well as to help make the country more resilient to external shocks.

A national of Australia, Artur Andrysiak holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the Edith Cowan University and a master’s degree in management and accounting from the Australian National University.

Artur Andrysiak joined ADB in 2012 and has since served in different regional and operational departments. He was most recently Deputy Country Director for Afghanistan where he supported the management of ADB operations in the country, including its COVID-19 pandemic response.

Furthermore, he also led key initiatives including the Afghanistan Infrastructure Trust Fund, COVID-19 vaccine assistance, and the Support for Afghan People project.