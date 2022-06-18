Turkmenistan participates in Second Regional Summit on SDGs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mukhammetguly Mukhammedov took part in the Second Regional Summit on Sustainable Development Goals on the theme "Beyond COVID ­– Towards Just Recovery in Central Asia", Trend reports citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan.

The summit, organized in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was attended by heads of governments of Central Asian countries, international experts, representatives of international organizations, the private sector and civil society.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Mukhammedov noted that Turkmenistan, in order to improve the economic recovery of the countries of the region after the pandemic, stands for accelerating the implementation of the decisions of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on financing for development to mobilize and effectively use the resources needed to achieve the SDGs.

At the same time, he stressed the expediency of organizing the next International Conference on financing for development and assured that Turkmenistan will continue to promote the issue of ensuring adequate financing in the implementation of Global programs and strategies, the main of which is the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.