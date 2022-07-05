President of Turkmenistan expresses dissatisfaction with progress of agricultural work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of agricultural work and the care of cotton crops during an online working meeting with the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Annageldi Yazmyradow, who oversees the agro-industrial complex, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The President ordered to prepare proposals as soon as possible concerning the improvement of the culture of agriculture, the efficiency of work, the preparation of the land cadastre, the selection of high-yielding varieties of seeds, taking into account soil and climatic conditions and rational use of water using the latest technologies.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov gave appropriate instructions on laying the foundations of the future harvest, plowing the vacant lands at the proper level in accordance with the norms of agricultural technology, and also ordered to take measures for high-quality harvesting of potatoes and other fruit and vegetable crops.

The President of Turkmenistan instructed the Deputy Chairman to take control of the implementation of the tasks.