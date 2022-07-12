Turkmenistan publishes ranking of banks by number of users of Internet Banking service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The leader in the number of registered users of the Internet Banking service in Turkmenistan as of June 1, 2022 was the Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Dayhanbank has 318,300 registered users of this service. In second place - Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (261,300 users), and in third - Turkmenbashi State Commercial Bank (159,300 users).

Dayhanbank mainly works with clients in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the users are located in Mary (125,500 users), Lebap (73,400 users) and Dashoguz (48,500 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Internet Banking service as of 01.06.2022: