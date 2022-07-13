...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan publishes ranking of banks by number of users of Internet Banking service

Turkmenistan Materials 13 July 2022 09:40
Turkmenistan publishes ranking of banks by number of users of Internet Banking service

Follow Trend on

Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The leader in the number of registered users of the Internet Banking service in Turkmenistan as of June 1, 2022 was the Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Dayhanbank has 318,300 registered users of this service. In second place - Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (261,300 users), and in third - Turkmenbashi State Commercial Bank (159,300 users).

Dayhanbank mainly works with clients in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the users are located in Mary (125,500 users), Lebap (73,400 users) and Dashoguz (48,500 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Internet Banking service as of 01.06.2022:

Bank: Number of registered users
Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 318 359
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 261 346
Turkmenbashi State Commercial Bank 159 340
Halkbank State Commercial Bank 72 198
Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 37 761
Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 5 698
Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4 531
Total number of registered users 859 233
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more