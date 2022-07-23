Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan expand cooperation in field of increasing transit potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Representatives of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport (Turkmenistan) and Uzbek Uztemiryulcontainer JSC signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of transport, Trend reports via Uzbekiston Temir Yullari (Uzbekistan Railways).

The document was signed at the conference "International Transport and Transit Corridors: interconnection and development" in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

The memorandum is aimed at developing mutual cooperation to increase the transit potential of both countries and increase cargo flows using international multimodal transport routes.

Furthermore, the purpose of this transport conference is to discuss topical issues of post-pandemic recovery and adaptation of international transportation to new realities.