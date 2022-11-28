Turkmenistan and Türkiye attach great importance to trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Turkmenistan and Türkiye attach great importance to mutual trade and economic cooperation, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Trend reports.

According to him, Turkmenistan and Türkiye attach great importance to cooperation in the field of culture. The two friendly countries still have a common history, as well as cultural and moral values, which are a solid foundation for the interaction of both countries. Currently, Turkmenistan and Türkiye have agreed to increase mutual contacts between representatives of culture and art, as well as to develop cooperation in the field of science, education and sports tourism.

At the same time, Meredov stressed that Turkmenistan and Türkiye are actively discussing security issues and agreed that both countries should contribute to the work in this area.

He noted that trade and economic cooperation is of great importance in the bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, and also added that the main attention was paid to the interaction between the private sectors of the two countries.