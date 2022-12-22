Revenues of state budget in Turkmenistan increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The revenue part of the state budget of Turkmenistan was exceeded by 19.9 percent from January through November 2022, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The expenditure part of the state budget has been fulfilled by 98.1 percent, and the volume of disbursed capital investments from all sources of financing increased by 14.1 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Large investments are being made in the formation of modern industrial infrastructure in Turkmenistan, which contributes both to the comprehensive development of the regions and to the economic prosperity of the country as a whole.