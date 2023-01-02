Large Turkmen oil refinery discloses production indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The production indicators of the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex, located in the Balkan region in the west of Turkmenistan from January through November 2022, have been published, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

According to the information, during the specified period, the refinery processed 4.48 million tons of crude oil.

The plant produced 1.4 million tons of gasoline of various brands in the first 11 months of this year, exceeding the production plan by 55 percent.

Furthermore, during the reporting period, the Turkmenbashi refinery exceeded the plan for the production of kerosene by 10.7 percent, lubricants by 4.7 percent, liquefied gas by 19.8 percent, and petroleum bitumen by more than 50 percent.

Turkmenistan pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the export of energy resources to world markets.