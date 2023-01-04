Turkmen polymer enterprise reveals production indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The volume of manufacturing of polymer products by the Metin private enterprise, located in the Lebap region in the east of Turkmenistan from January through November 2022, has been published, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

During the reporting period, the enterprise produced 458 tons of polyethylene bags, worth over 2 million Turkmen manat $570,800).

The necessary raw materials for production are supplied from a polymer plant in the village of Kiyanli in the Balkan region. This leads to a low cost of manufactured products.

Turkmenistan invests heavily in the formation of modern industrial infrastructure, which contributes both to the comprehensive development of the regions and to the economic prosperity of the country as a whole.