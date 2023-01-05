Turkmenistan reveals cost of cotton yarn produced in Lebap region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The cost of cotton yarn produced by factories of the Lebap region in the east of Turkmenistan from January through November 2022 has been published, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen media.

During the specified period, the cost of yarn produced in the region amounted to 303.9 million Turkmen manats ($86.7 million). The rate of production growth compared to the first 11 months of last year was about 21.1 percent.

Cotton gins in the Lebap region produced 85,400 tons of cotton wool from January through November 2022, which is much more than in the same period last year.

Turkmenistan invests heavily in the formation of modern industrial infrastructure, which contributes both to the comprehensive development of the regions and to the economic prosperity of the country as a whole.