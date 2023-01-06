Turkmenistan and China sign large number of bilateral documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Turkmenistan and China have signed a large number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

According to the information, the documents were signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during his official visit to Beijing.

At the meeting held within the framework of the two-day state visit, issues of further development of strategic ties between the two countries were discussed. In particular, the sides discussed deepening cooperation in trade and economic, fuel and energy, transport and communication, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as strengthening parliamentary ties.

During the signing ceremony of the documents held following the negotiations, a joint statement was signed between the leaders of the states.