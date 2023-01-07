Turkmenistan reveals total volume of non-cash payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The total volume of non-cash payments in Turkmenistan under the "Digital Commerce" system from January through November 2022 amounted to 541.69 million Turkmen manats ($154.6 million), Trend reports citing the Business Turkmenistan news agency.

During the specified period, the total amount of payments through the "Mobile Bank" system amounted to 12.4 million Turkmen manats ($3.5 million), and through the "Internet Bank" system - 1,5 million Turkmen manats ($428,100).

During the reporting period, the total non-cash turnover on bank cards in Turkmenistan amounted to 12.9 billion Turkmen manats ($3.68 billion).

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods through bank terminals are being offered.