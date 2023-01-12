Turkmenistan and Italy intend to develop mutually beneficial partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Turkmenistan Luigi Ferrari, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media

During the meeting, it was noted that Italy has been an important trading partner of Turkmenistan in the European space for many years. As an illustrative example, the long-term activity of Italian companies in Turkmenistan, and their active participation in the implementation of large-scale programs of socioeconomic development in the country was mentioned.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that the mutual capabilities of the countries could be used much more widely. First of all, taking into account the diversification of the economy of Turkmenistan, the widespread introduction of high-tech industries, and the implementation of major national and international projects in the fuel and energy, transport, agricultural and textile sectors.

The sides also noted the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkmen and Italian peoples, who have a rich historical and cultural heritage. According to the general opinion, further development through Cultural Days, thematic exhibitions and scientific conferences will contribute to the deepening of interstate relations.

Furthermore, the Ambassador presented copies of his credentials to the President of Turkmenistan and stressed that he would contribute to the further intensive development of Turkmen-Italian relations and continue the course of comprehensive expansion of the traditional partnership that meets the interests of the two countries.