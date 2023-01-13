Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for development of comprehensive co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov on January 10, 2023, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides outlined the expediency of increasing contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries and also considered issues of strengthening relations in various areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

At the same time, they paid attention to the activities of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Humanitarian cooperation in expanding bilateral relations, and also discussed prospects for cooperation in the electric power, transport and logistics industries and the cultural sphere.

Furthermore, Ambassador handed copies of his credentials to the head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry and stressed that during his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, he would make every effort to further expand and strengthen Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations.