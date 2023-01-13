Turkmenistan shares data on number of issued bank cards

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Materials 13 January 2023 07:46 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The number of bank cards issued in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of January 2023, amounted to 5.17 million, which is 8.3 percent more compared to January (4.77 million), Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the bank, the largest number of cards was issued in the capital of the country - Ashgabat (1.77 million cards), followed by Mary (922,616 cards) and Lebap (848,778 cards) regions.

Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank issued the most cards - 1.85 million, followed by the Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (over 1 million) and the Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (590,088 cards).

Over the past four years, the number of cards issued in Turkmenistan has doubled.

