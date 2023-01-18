Turkmenistan and Qatar discuss prospects for trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Turkmenistan Hamad bin Rashid bin Hamad Al-Azbi on January 17, 2023, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of expanding the legal framework between Turkmenistan and Qatar, as well as cooperation between the two countries carried out within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The diplomats noted the importance of high-level visits and consistent political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. In terms of strengthening trade and economic cooperation, the work of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatar joint commission on economic cooperation was given great importance.

At the same time, the sides exchanged views on promising areas of cooperation, including the fuel and energy sector, investments, transport and communications, chemical and textile industries, agriculture, and high technology.

Turkmenistan and Qatar established relations in 1996. At the moment, the countries are striving to develop comprehensive cooperation, which is proved by constant mutual visits at a high level.