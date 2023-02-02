Germany provides assistance to Turkmenistan in digitizing transit system of goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) GmbH is assisting Turkmenistan in the full digitization of the transit system of goods by the end of 2023, a source in the GIZ told Trend.

"With digital tools that are being introduced successively, trading companies can electronically pre-declare their goods to customs and transport them to other countries even without using paper documents. This makes the transit between Turkmenistan and the adjacent countries less complicated, faster and more secure. GIZ advises the national customs authorities on digitalizing the transit standard in place," said the source.

It was noted that GIZ supports both Turkmenistan and the rest of the Central Asian countries in improving the efficiency of their transit procedures.

"Digitalising this entire transit process has several advantages for Turkmenistan. With an online pre-declaration, customs authorities can avoid redundant checks. Also, professional drivers benefit directly: they will have to spend significantly less waiting time in queues at the borders – and their companies can trade more efficiently," GIZ said.

The organization noted that in the case of Turkmenistan as a country of origin, its companies can benefit from the simplification of customs procedures.

The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) is a German development agency headquartered in Bonn and Eschborn (Germany), providing services in the field of international cooperation and international educational work.