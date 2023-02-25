Service for monitoring use of petroleum products in Turkmenistan now part of Turkmennebit State Concern

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The service for monitoring the use of petroleum products of Turkmenistan has been transferred to the direct jurisdiction of the Turkmennebit State Concern and at the same time receives the status of a state service, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The decree on this was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the government meeting.

According to the information, the document is aimed at improving the efficiency of state control over the storage and rational use of petroleum products.

Signing the document, the head of state noted that the oil and gas industry is the leading branch of the national economy, the most important task of which is the optimal use of the country's rich natural hydrocarbon resources and meeting the growing demand for energy resources.