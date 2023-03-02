Turkmenistan ready to consider new projects of Russian construction company - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Turkmenistan aims to use the best foreign experience and is ready to consider specific proposals of the Russian Vozrozhdenie Group of design and construction companies, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

This was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting with the head of the Vozrozhdenie Group Igor Bukato in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) on March 1.

During the meeting, the head of the company informed the head of state about the ongoing work in the country, and the implementation of a number of important infrastructure projects, including the complex of drainage facilities commissioned last year, which is of great importance for Ashgabat.

In this context, the intention was expressed to further expand mutually beneficial bilateral partnerships, for which there are ample opportunities due to the large-scale urban development program being implemented in the capital and regions of the country, focused on the active introduction of innovations.

At the same time, it was also emphasized that Turkmenistan pays special attention to environmental protection and environmental safety, and consistently implements effective measures to mitigate climate change.

It was also noted that in the light of modern realities, the conservation and rational use of water resources, ensuring uniform water flow in all rivers and channels of the country using the latest technologies and the latest scientific achievements is very relevant.