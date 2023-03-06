Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

These issues were discussed at the 17th meeting of the joint Turkmen-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation, which took place on March 6 in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat.

The meeting was attended by the heads of ministries and departments from the Turkmen side, chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Atdaev, and the Uzbek delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral partnerships in the field of transport, agriculture, and the chemical industry.

Following the results of the work of the joint intergovernmental commission, the signing ceremony of the minutes of this meeting was held.