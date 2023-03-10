Turkmenistan, UAE discuss expansion of co-op in trade and economic sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Turkmenistan Ahmed AlHay Hamad Khamis AlHameli discussed issues of further expansion of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the current state and prospects for further development of the bilateral partnership. The commitment of the two countries to the development of constructive political and diplomatic contacts both in the interstate format and within the framework of reputable international organizations, including the UN, was particularly noted.

Furthermore, the sides emphasized effective cooperation in the field of education, science, culture and tourism as priority areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Also during the meeting, it was proposed to intensify work in the context of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, signed during the official visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the UAE in November last year.