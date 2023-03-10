Turkmenistan and CIS working group discuss upcoming parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Turkmenistan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) working group discussed preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country on March 26, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

These issues were discussed on March 9, 2023, by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Ilkhom Nematov, who arrived in the Turkmen capital at the head of the working group on the opening of the headquarters of the CIS Observer Mission to monitor the election campaign of the upcoming elections of deputies of the parliament of Turkmenistan of the seventh convocation.

Noting the beginning of the successful work of the CIS Observer Mission, Nematov stressed that the main tasks of the mission are an objective assessment of the election campaign for its compliance with national legislation and assistance in conducting free and democratic elections.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed priority areas and prospects for constructive partnership within the CIS, special attention was paid to the further development of interstate cooperation.

Hajiyev stressed that Turkmenistan, taking into account its neutral status and associate membership in the CIS, is firmly committed to further cooperation within the commonwealth, participation in mutually beneficial political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, and strengthening cooperation.