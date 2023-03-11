Turkmenistan, EU discuss prospects for development of bilateral partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the Ambassador of the EU to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso, during which prospects for the development and strengthening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU were discussed, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the negotiations, it was noted that partnership with the EU is one of the key directions of Turkmenistan's foreign policy. In this context, it was stressed that cooperation has now been established in a wide range of areas, including political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

The sides also noted the effective cooperation of Turkmenistan within the framework of the "Central Asia-EU" format. At the same time, the importance of the updated EU strategy for Central Asia adopted in June 2019, which provides a political and diplomatic basis for regional cooperation, was stressed.

At the end of the meeting, the diplomats discussed the agenda of bilateral projects related to the near future.