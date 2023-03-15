Turkmenistan to take part in meeting of OTS summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will take part in the meeting of the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held on March 16 in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The theme of the extraordinary meeting of the Heads of State of the Organization is disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

The parties will discuss issues of natural disasters caused by natural and man-made hazards, as well as collective response measures.

The Summit will be attended by the heads of the member states of the organization. The Prime Minister of Hungary and Chairman of the President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan will take part in the work of the upcoming summit as countries with observer status in the OTS.

The Organization of Turkic States is an interstate bloc created with the aim of expanding cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries in the fields of politics, economics, science, education, transport and tourism.