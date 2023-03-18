Turkmenistan takes part in meeting of CIS Economic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov took part in the 97th meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, the event chaired by Kyrgyzstan took place on March 17 in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

A meeting of delegations in a narrow format took place at the Moscow venue, and then an exchange of views took place on topical issues of economic cooperation between the CIS countries, as well as problems of business, trade and industry were discussed.

The delegates of the countries considered the issues of cooperation in the agro-industrial complex. It was noted that partnership in this area contributes to increasing the volume of mutual trade, entering the markets of third countries, ensuring food security in the CIS space, as well as strengthening the positions of agricultural producers of the CIS member states on world markets.

Furthermore, the heads of delegations discussed cooperation in nuclear energy and innovative technologies, in particular, they discussed the activities of the centers for commercialization of innovations of states, creating conditions for the promotion of new technologies and the exchange of scientific experience.

Meanwhile, following the meeting, the parties signed an extensive number of documents.