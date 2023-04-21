Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan among TOP-15 trade partners of Azerbaijan

Turkmenistan Materials 21 April 2023 07:50 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan among TOP-15 trade partners of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through March 2023 increased 5.4 times compared to the same period last year ($38.92 million), to $211.88 million, Trend reports citing the statistics data of Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee.

According to the information, during the reporting period, Turkmenistan entered the top 15 countries in terms of trade turnover with Azerbaijan.

Turkmen exports to Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to $190 million, which is 6.3 times higher than in the same period of 2022 ($30.14 million).

Turkmenistan's share in the total volume of Azerbaijani imports in the specified period amounted to 4.71 percent compared to 1.03 percent in the first three months of last year.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan increased imports from Azerbaijan 2.4 times from January through March 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 ($8.77 million) - up to $21.88 million.

Turkmenistan's share in the total volume of Azerbaijani exports during this period amounted to 0.28 percent compared to 0.11 percent in the first 3 months of last year.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan amounted to $535.3 million in 2022.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more