Turkmenistan, IMF discuss new areas of technical cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Turkmenistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed new directions for further technical cooperation, which is designed to promote financial transformations in the country and increase the potential of the national economy, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

These issues were discussed between the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Serdar Jorayev and the Director of the IMF Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center, Norbert Funke, who arrived in Ashgabat at the head of the delegation.

During the meeting, the parties noted that since 2021, representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan have participated in more than two dozen trainings of the center, which were devoted to various issues.

Funke expressed satisfaction with the development of the center's cooperation with Turkmenistan and informed about the availability of opportunities for expanding the range of technical cooperation. In this regard, the participants of the meeting exchanged relevant proposals.

He noted that in addition to regional consultations, there is an opportunity to organize bilateral contacts, within the framework of which specialists will provide technical support to Turkmen colleagues on public finance management, revenue management and administration.

As a result of the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the existence of a significant potential for further expansion of cooperation.