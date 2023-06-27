Turkmenistan set to commence export of electricity to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Turkmenistan will start supplying electricity to Pakistan via a power transmission line from a power plant in the Turkmen city of Mary to the Afghan city of Herat, Trend reports.

According to the information, the power transmission line, which is under construction, will be able to supply not only to Pakistan, but also to other countries of South Asia.

The Mary Hydroelectric Power Station is equipped with two installations provided by the US General Electric company, enabling the production capacity of up to 3,580 MW/hours of electricity per day.

In addition, work is currently underway to increase the volume of electricity sent along the Serhetabat – Herat – Towrgondi and Rabatkashan – Kalainau (Turkmenistan – Afghanistan) routes.

Turkmenistan is actively integrating into the common energy system of Central Asia.

The country is expected to significantly increase the volume of electricity exports by 8.7 percent by 2025. The achievement of this goal will be facilitated by the construction of new power plants, power transmission lines, modern transformer substations and energy distribution facilities.