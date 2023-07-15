Turkmenistan keen developing international cooperation in field of hydrogen energy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 15. The second meeting of the Interdepartmental working group on the development of hydrogen energy was held in Turkmenistan under the leadership of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berdyniyaz Myatiev, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, during the meeting, the participants considered a set of priority tasks, in particular, the implementation of the roadmap for the development of international cooperation in the field of hydrogen energy in Turkmenistan for 2022-2023, as well as the study of foreign experience in the development of this area.

In his speech, Myatiev noted that one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy is energy diplomacy.

He also added that the country has rich reserves of energy resources, contributes to the development of international cooperation in the field of energy, consistently puts forward important initiatives in this area and actively participates in the implementation of projects of international and regional importance.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, the participants of the meeting emphasized that the country is engaged in the implementation of international initiatives in the field of hydrogen energy.