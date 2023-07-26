Turkmenistan's production association manufactures large volume of cottonseed oil

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 26. The enterprises of the Azyk production association of the Lebap region of Turkmenistan have produced a total of 3,200 tons of refined cottonseed oil since the beginning of 2023, Trend reports.

According to official data, 3,950 tons of crude cottonseed oil were produced at the association's factories, from which 3,200 tons of high-quality refined cottonseed oil were subsequently produced.

In general, more than 25,000 tons of cotton seeds were used for production during this period.

Meanwhile, the total enterprises of the association produced products worth 37.5 million Turkmen manats ($10.7 million), most of which was obtained through the production and sale of cottonseed oil.