Turkmenistan Airlines establishes flight schedule from Russia’s Kazan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Turkmenistan Airlines has established a new flight schedule from Russia’s Kazan to Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat, making four flights a week, Trend reports.

The transit of travelers from Turkmenistan's capital to Russia's Domodedovo airport was halted today. According to the information report, air tickets purchased with departures from Moscow remain valid while departing from Russia's Kazan on the specified dates. Passengers should, however, be supplied with independent transportation to Russia's Kazan airport.

According to the new schedule, Turkmenistan Airlines provides flights from Russia’s Kazan to Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat on the following days:

Tuesday: departure from Kazan at 22:45 (GMT+3), arrival in Ashgabat at 03:55 (GMT+5);

Wednesday: departure at 22:20 (GMT+3), arrival at 03:30 (GMT+5);

Friday: departure at 08:35 (GMT+3), arrival at 13:45 (GMT+5);

Saturday: departure at 17:10 (GMT+3), arrival in Ashgabat at 22:20 (GMT+5).