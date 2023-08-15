Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan wish to launch joint border trade zone right away

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 15. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan wish to launch the Dashoguz-Shavat joint trade zone as soon as possible, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this topic was discussed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during their visit to Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the heads of state noted the growth of mutual trade and the expansion of cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

Furthermore, the parties also stressed the importance of further promoting joint cooperation projects and the development of interregional exchanges.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone began in October 2022, during the visit of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan. It is planned to create a modern infrastructure at the facility, including trade pavilions, warehouses, container sites, and workspaces for entrepreneurs.