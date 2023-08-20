Turkmenistan's Seydi refinery outruns production plan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 20. Since the year-start, the Seydi oil refinery, located in the Lebap province of Turkmenistan, has produced more than 265,000 tons of raw materials, Trend reports.

As the facility noted, the production plan for the reporting period has been fulfilled by 106 percent.

Due to the organization of efficient production, the plant has received outstanding results. Production efforts have allowed to produce more than 108,000 tons of various brands of gasoline.

In addition, 65,000 tons of diesel fuel, 16,000 tons of heavy vacuum gas oil, 11,000 tons of road bitumen, as well as 1,500 tons of fuel oil and other products were produced at the plant.

The Seydi Oil Refinery actively updates the structure of its production, uses its production facilities as efficiently as possible and at the same time provides a high level of occupational safety for specialists and workers.

In addition to improving production processes, the company is successfully expanding its export partnerships. The plant's products are actively supplied to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and are also exported to foreign countries, showing high results in international markets.