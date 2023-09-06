Turkmenistan and French companies define promising vectors of economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 6. Turkmenistan and French companies have identified promising vectors of economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The determination of issues related to further cooperation took place during the working visit of the official delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, during which the Turkmen side held a meeting with French companies that are part of the MEDEF-International association.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side acquainted representatives of French business with the key areas of economic development and investment potential of the country.

Having exchanged views on the intensification and expansion of Turkmen-French cooperation, the participants of the meeting identified the oil and gas and gas chemical industries, electric power, transport and communications, medical industry and pharmaceuticals, financial and banking sector, as well as the water sector as promising vectors of partnership.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and France are actively growing their commercial relations, which makes it easier to share knowledge and technologies. Joint investment projects help build infrastructure and create new jobs, which in turn benefits the economies of both countries.