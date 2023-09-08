Turkmenistan and Pakistan discuss implementation of energy projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 8. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the implementation of important joint energy projects, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting in Islamabad between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Jalil Abbas Jilani.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Minister highly appreciated the foreign policy strategy pursued by Turkmenistan as well as the state of bilateral relations.

At the same time, he noted that joint energy projects such as TAPI and TAP are very important for Pakistan.

Furthermore, at the meeting, the parties also expressed their readiness to further strengthen ties in various areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Atadjan Movlamov held a meeting with the caretaker Minister for Energy, Power, and Petroleum of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali, at the end of August, during which they accelerated the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.