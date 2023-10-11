Turkmenistan and Belgium looking at horizons of comprehensive cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Turkmenistan and Belgium discuss prospects for comprehensive cooperation, exploring various avenues for enhanced collaboration in a wide range of areas, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting in Brussels between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov and the Belgian MP Tim Vandenput, who is also the Chair of the Belgium-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belgium in various fields, including politics, economy, culture, and education.

The main emphasis was placed on the need to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue. The Ambassador stressed the importance of the friendship group established in 2020 as a key impetus for cooperation between the parliaments of both countries.

In turn, the deputy stressed the growing role of Turkmenistan in Belgium and expressed confidence in cooperation, especially in the fields of transport, energy, agriculture, and education.

In the context of transport cooperation, emphasis was placed on the geographical location of Turkmenistan and the possibilities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Meanwhile, the development of economic cooperation between Belgium and Turkmenistan represents an important perspective in which the two countries seek to deepen ties and cooperation in various economic sectors.