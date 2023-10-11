Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Materials 11 October 2023 13:27 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan and Türkiye's company discuss prospects for further cooperation

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Turkmenistan and Çalyk Holding, Türkiye discussed promising areas for further development of cooperation and the state of work carried out by the company, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed in Ashgabat by the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the head of the Çalyk Holding Ahmet Çalık.

The parties discussed promising areas for further development of cooperation and the state of work carried out by Turkish companies.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that large-scale state programs are being successfully implemented in Turkmenistan, new cities and villages, scientific and educational institutions, healthcare, culture, and production facilities are being built.

In turn, Ahmet Çalık expressed gratitude for the conditions created for the high-quality performance of work by foreign companies and reported on the progress of the implementation of trusted projects in Turkmenistan.

Currently, GAP Inşaat company is building modern healthcare system centers in Ashgabat, the head of Çalık Holding said, and he assured that all work will be performed at a high level and put into operation on time.

Meanwhile, in recent years, both countries have established close trade and economic ties, which have contributed to the active development of Turkish companies in Turkmenistan. These companies operate in various sectors of the economy, from construction to energy and trade.

