Turkmenistan and Austria keen to intensify inter-parliamentary cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 16. Turkmenistan and Austria expressed a desire to intensify inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports.

This opinion was expressed during the meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myahri Byashimova with the delegation of the Vienna City Hall, headed by the representative of the Mayor of Vienna, member of the Vienna Provincial Parliament and City Council Omar Al-Rawi, as well as the head of the Austrian-Turkmen Society Neda Berger, who is in Ashgabat on a visit.

During the meeting, the sides noted the fruitful partnership between Turkmenistan and Austria, and also expressed their opinion on the intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Furthermore, they stressed effective cooperation in trade and economic cooperation while noting the successful cooperation of the business circles of the two countries.

At the same time, special attention was paid during the meeting to the issues of further expansion of ties in the field of culture, which is facilitated by joint events.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Austria represents an important geopolitical opportunity for both countries. Both sides have extensive potential to strengthen relations in various fields, such as the economy, energy, culture, and education.