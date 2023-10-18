Turkmenistan and China identify priority areas of bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Turkmenistan and China have identified priority areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the First Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Ding Xuexiang, and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during his working visit to Beijing.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the similarity or coincidence of views on topical issues on the world agenda, which contributes to strengthening a trusting dialogue in the interests of both countries.

They highlighted priority areas of bilateral cooperation, including the trade and economic sphere, fuel and energy, transport and communication sectors, industry, agriculture, and other areas.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the development of partnership relations between the parliaments of the two countries and the intensification of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and China is an important element of the foreign policy of both countries and has been actively developing for many years. Based on long-term partnerships, it covers various sectors, including energy, transport, trade, and infrastructure projects.