China eager to increase trade turnover with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. China and Turkmenistan should increase the volume of bilateral trade, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during talks with Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov within the framework of the Third ‘One Belt, One Road’ Forum of International Cooperation in Beijing.

He said that China is ready to strengthen the coherence between the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative and Turkmenistan's development strategy for the revival of the 'Great Silk Road'.

Berdimuhamedov, in turn, noted that President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the opening of this event outlined the course of future cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the People's Council added that both sides should continue to deepen economic and energy cooperation, as well as interpersonal and cultural exchanges, strengthen multilateral communication and coordination within such structures as the China-Central Asia dialogue.

The development of economic partnership between Turkmenistan and China includes active cooperation in the field of energy, infrastructure projects and trade.

China is an important consumer of Turkmen natural gas, finances and builds infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan, and both countries continue to strengthen economic ties, which brings mutual benefits and contributes to the development of both economies.