Turkmenistan expresses readiness to supply its energy resources to Türkiye

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. Turkmenistan is ready to supply electricity and natural gas to Türkiye, Trend reports.

This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum in Ankara city (Türkiye) on October 26 this year.

According to Berdimuhamedov, energy plays an important role in the relations between the two countries, therefore Turkmenistan is ready to supply its energy resources to Türkiye.

"Turkmenistan is guided by the principle of equal consideration of the interests of producers, transit countries and consumers, so it is open to cooperation with Turkish partners in this area," he said.

Meanwhile, Serdar Berdimuhamedov recently announced that Turkmenistan will build a new power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW near the Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan.

He noted that the facility, which local specialists will build together with Turkish colleagues, will open up the possibility of exporting electricity to Türkiye through third countries.