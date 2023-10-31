South Korea probes expanding co-op with Central Asian countries in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Park Jin will arrive in Turkmenistan to participate in the 16th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum, which will be held on November 1 in Ashgabat and will gather about 200 delegates, Trend reports.

The forum will address topics concerning many sectors of collaboration, such as ecology, health, transportation, information technology, and education.

The heads of diplomatic missions from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan are also expected to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Park Jin is making his first official visit to Turkmenistan.

During his tour, he will meet with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and undertake bilateral talks with Central Asian colleagues.

The 16th meeting of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat within the framework of Turkmenistan's chairmanship, following the meeting of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, in New York.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel