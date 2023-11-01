Turkmenistan signs contract with Turkish Çalik Enerji for construction of power plant

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation has concluded a deal with the Turkish 'Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.' company for the construction of a new power plant, Trend reports.

This power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW will be built near the Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region, located in the west of Turkmenistan.

The decision on construction was made in order to ensure reliable and uninterrupted supply of domestic consumers with electric energy, as well as to increase the volume of their own exports.

According to the document, the condition of the contract also provides for the reconstruction or construction of new external supply engineering systems and structures for electric, gas, water supply, communications and sewerage with connection to the citywide network.

The document prescribes to begin construction work in November 2023 and to hand over the facility with full readiness for operation in May 2027.

Meanwhile, the development of the electric field in Turkmenistan is a strategic priority for the country, gaining special importance in the context of its desire for modernization and sustainable economic growth.